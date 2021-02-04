Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: SOEs and the big turnaroud lie The problem with our parastatals is the shareholder: it hasn’t the will or the backbone to take the tough decisions BL PREMIUM

How long does it take to turn a large company around from loss to profitability? Most executives would allow themselves three years, I suspect, and that’s really giving oneself serious slack. Most boards of listed companies would be happy to see tangible signs of a turnaround after three quarters.

It’s a totally different ball game in our government. There is no sense of urgency. It is taking an awfully long time to turn some of the government’s cash-guzzling entities around. Why is this? Surely there aren’t any warring factions at those businesses stopping their restructuring?..