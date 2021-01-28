Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Vaccine queue jumpers are corrupt Business should join those who are calling out vaccine makers signing lucrative deals with nations hoarding extra supplies BL PREMIUM

Just over 20 years ago, I was offered a job on the FM. I asked a friend what he thought. "Greedy capitalists. Before long you will have no heart, no conscience, no values," he muttered under his breath, referring to the fact that this was a magazine unashamedly for business consumption. I took the job.

Every so often I think about him. I think about him because whereas I said that the people who read this magazine are entrepreneurs who pay taxes and create jobs and make a success of our country and are major drivers of initiatives such as the Solidarity Fund, he argued that business had no moral compass or ethical core. He threw a famous Karl Marx quote at me, saying that in much of the business universe "money is the universal, self-constituted value of all things"...