Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: What if Cyril Ramaphosa resigns? The president says he will step down if he is charged with corruption. If that happens, the ANC will probably collapse BL PREMIUM

Who takes over if President Cyril Ramaphosa is charged with corruption and steps down?

Ramaphosa opened up this question last Friday when, following months of criticism by journalists that he doesn’t take questions and talks down to the nation with his "family meetings", he finally left his lair and gave some interviews. Responding to discredited former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s allegation that he was involved in the irregular awarding of contracts at Eskom during his time as deputy president, Ramaphosa said he would step down should he be charged with corruption...