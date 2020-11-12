Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Will Trump be Biden’s Zuma? Trump’s reign as a bullying strongman exposed the US’s belief in its own exceptionalism as empty delusion BL PREMIUM

For centuries Americans have been convinced of their country’s exceptionalism and invincibility. It was the first among democracies, and therefore was democracy itself. It was among the first to enunciate the idea of freedom in a constitution, and thus it was freedom itself.

Travel across the globe and you will see the US projecting itself as the citadel of democracy and freedom.