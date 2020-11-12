JUSTICE MALALA: Will Trump be Biden’s Zuma?
Trump’s reign as a bullying strongman exposed the US’s belief in its own exceptionalism as empty delusion
12 November 2020 - 05:00
For centuries Americans have been convinced of their country’s exceptionalism and invincibility. It was the first among democracies, and therefore was democracy itself. It was among the first to enunciate the idea of freedom in a constitution, and thus it was freedom itself.
Travel across the globe and you will see the US projecting itself as the citadel of democracy and freedom.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now