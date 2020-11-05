Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Is SA a nation raring for a tax revolt? Our leaders preach solidarity — yet they display absolutely zero solidarity with poor fellow citizens BL PREMIUM

They will break your heart, politicians. They will talk to you about solidarity and urge you to hold hands with them as you forge ahead together to national success. Then, without explanation or any sign of shame, they will abandon you mid-stream and go their own selfish way.

At the beginning of national lockdown in March, our leaders called on us to make sacrifices for the greater good. We agreed to shut the country down, shelter in place, close businesses and endure loss of earnings in order to fight the spread of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa said we should all be proud.