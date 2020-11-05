JUSTICE MALALA: Is SA a nation raring for a tax revolt?
Our leaders preach solidarity — yet they display absolutely zero solidarity with poor fellow citizens
05 November 2020 - 05:00
They will break your heart, politicians. They will talk to you about solidarity and urge you to hold hands with them as you forge ahead together to national success. Then, without explanation or any sign of shame, they will abandon you mid-stream and go their own selfish way.
At the beginning of national lockdown in March, our leaders called on us to make sacrifices for the greater good. We agreed to shut the country down, shelter in place, close businesses and endure loss of earnings in order to fight the spread of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa said we should all be proud.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now