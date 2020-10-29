JUSTICE MALALA: What if Donald Trump loses?
The US president has said on numerous occasions that he might not accept the election result — he won’t go down without a fight
29 October 2020 - 05:00
Let’s not beat about the bush here. Donald Trump is the worst president the US has ever had. I totally agree with The New York Times editorial board, which said last week: "Trump’s re-election campaign poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War 2."
To read the package of evidence the newspaper put together against Trump is to weep. It pointed to what it called Trump’s corruption, his denigration of science, his fake populism, his incompetent statesmanship, his racism, his attack on women’s rights, his imperilling of the planet and the devastation he has wrought on the economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now