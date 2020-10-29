Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: What if Donald Trump loses? The US president has said on numerous occasions that he might not accept the election result — he won’t go down without a fight BL PREMIUM

Let’s not beat about the bush here. Donald Trump is the worst president the US has ever had. I totally agree with The New York Times editorial board, which said last week: "Trump’s re-election campaign poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War 2."

To read the package of evidence the newspaper put together against Trump is to weep. It pointed to what it called Trump’s corruption, his denigration of science, his fake populism, his incompetent statesmanship, his racism, his attack on women’s rights, his imperilling of the planet and the devastation he has wrought on the economy.