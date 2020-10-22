JUSTICE MALALA: What are these secrets foreigners have that South Africans don’t?
By targeting immigrants, Gauteng politicians are scratching their bums while a runaway train is bearing down on us
22 October 2020 - 05:00
Take a big red pen and mark Friday October 30 down in your calendar. It is the last day for South Africans to comment on a draft bill by the Gauteng government calling for foreigners without permanent residency status to be banned from running businesses in certain townships in the province.
How a bill that is so manifestly dumb, self-defeating, immature and useless was even drafted boggles the mind. We are in the middle of an economic slide of unimaginable proportions, and the Gauteng government thinks that people who are starting businesses that serve South Africans are a problem. This is moronic.
