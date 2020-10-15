JUSTICE MALALA: ANC hijacked by its own history
The ANC, trapped in its own entanglements and tethered to its past, does not know how to wipe the slate clean
15 October 2020 - 05:00
Fantastic. President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled his economic recovery plan. Don’t get too excited, though. Economic recovery plans are a dime a dozen in SA. Remember the New Growth Path? Or the National Development Plan? Exactly.
It’s also great that finance minister Tito Mboweni has been saying all the right things about fixing government finances in the run-up to his medium-term budget policy statement next week. Don’t get too excited about that, either. The ANC, the party that Ramaphosa and Mboweni lead, might trip them up.
