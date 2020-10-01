Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why Tito shouldn’t play ball Mboweni is in grave danger of becoming a ‘team player’ and the problem is, the team members are economically illiterate BL PREMIUM

The story of SA’s finance ministers after Trevor Manuel left the position in 2009 is the story of "team play". Instead of standing up for key fiscal management principles — prudence with the people’s purse, for example — they have caved in to their political principals’ nonsensical policies in the name of "team play".

That is the reason they have all been absolute disasters who have brought our country to the door of economic collapse. The talented and ebullient Tito Mboweni is in grave danger of becoming one of them.