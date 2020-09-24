JUSTICE MALALA: Played like a fiddle as Zimbabwe burns
Ever since Mbeki’s policy of pandering to Mugabe, the ANC has grovelled at the feet of Zanu-PF. Cyril must change that
24 September 2020 - 05:00
The despots and human rights abusers of Harare must be laughing like hyenas every time they look across the Limpopo at SA.
The murderous Zanu-PF has played SA’s leaders like a fiddle since 1999 when the ethical Nelson Mandela left office. They are still doing it now, a full 21 years later. Not only are Zimbabwe’s kleptocrats manipulating SA, they have got the ANC’s naive leaders breaking their own laws to please them. It is a crying shame, but the ANC brought it all on itself. Once you throw principle to the winds and start cutting corners for despots and kleptocrats you are lost. They will always play you.
