JUSTICE MALALA: The bloom factor: SA then & now SA has in the past clawed its way back from the brink. Bear that in mind, as 1980s-style pessimism engulfs us now

Like so many FM readers, last week I reached for my stash of Scotch and poured myself a triple. I have a strong constitution, but I was shaken.

I was reading the magazine and saw the latest story by my talented colleague Claire Bisseker, about the quarterly GDP numbers: "The horror, the horror: SA’s record GDP plunge (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/fm-fox/2020-09-10-the-horror-the-horror-sas-record-gdp-plunge/)". The article went further: "The second-quarter contraction is SA’s biggest on record, and will hit the country’s faltering confidence."