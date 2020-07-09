Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: How SA made Zim a failed state Zimbabwe got where it is now because spineless SA leaders, from Mbeki to Ramaphosa, empowered a murderous regime BL PREMIUM

Sometimes, as a person or a country, you draw the short straw. You could be living in an up-and-coming country like Brazil, for example, with hopes for a great future and some prosperity, only to have a right-wing narcissist like Jair Bolsonaro be elected president — and all your hopes of a bright future are dashed. A great country, poor leadership. The only question there is whether the country can survive a bad leader.

Or you could be SA, where the economy has been destroyed by theft and looting under former president Jacob Zuma. Then you have a pretty decent guy like Cyril Ramaphosa being elected. Only, the man is shackled by his party, its recent history, his own comrades and his own diffidence. Nice guy, very bad political detritus.