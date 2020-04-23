Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: A dangerous tool for populists The EFF may inherit the future – all it has to do at this time is lie in wait while Covid-19 defeats our economy BL PREMIUM

As President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team receive accolades for their largely exemplary war against Covid-19, the EFF — ordinarily the ANC’s most strident critic — has mostly been invisible, inept and ill-advised, and has missed out on holding government to account on a plethora of crucial issues.

Yet the future may very well belong to the EFF. All the party has to do at this time is lie in wait. It may inherit the future not because of its political prowess but because of the conditions we will find ourselves in once the battles against the coronavirus are done.