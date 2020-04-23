JUSTICE MALALA: A dangerous tool for populists
The EFF may inherit the future – all it has to do at this time is lie in wait while Covid-19 defeats our economy
23 April 2020 - 05:00
As President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team receive accolades for their largely exemplary war against Covid-19, the EFF — ordinarily the ANC’s most strident critic — has mostly been invisible, inept and ill-advised, and has missed out on holding government to account on a plethora of crucial issues.
Yet the future may very well belong to the EFF. All the party has to do at this time is lie in wait. It may inherit the future not because of its political prowess but because of the conditions we will find ourselves in once the battles against the coronavirus are done.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now