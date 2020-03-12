Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: The truth dawns on Cyril at last Ramaphosa admits that the state’s incapacity to execute his reforms should have been his biggest priority. He is right BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a two-day meeting with some of the most impressive local and international economic brains around last week.

In the room, as part of Ramaphosa’s economic advisory panel, was Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She is a former No 2 at the World Bank and two-time Nigerian finance minister (her first term under the focused and decisive Olusegun Obasanjo was glittering, her second under the hapless Goodluck Jonathan was a disaster). Also present was superstar economist Mariana Mazzucato, author of The Entrepreneurial State and a professor at University College London. Local names included innovative, independent, original and challenging thinkers such as Thabi Leoka, Kenneth Creamer, Wandile Sihlobo, Imraan Valodia, Alan Hirsch and many others.