JUSTICE MALALA: The truth dawns on Cyril at last
Ramaphosa admits that the state’s incapacity to execute his reforms should have been his biggest priority. He is right
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a two-day meeting with some of the most impressive local and international economic brains around last week.
In the room, as part of Ramaphosa’s economic advisory panel, was Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She is a former No 2 at the World Bank and two-time Nigerian finance minister (her first term under the focused and decisive Olusegun Obasanjo was glittering, her second under the hapless Goodluck Jonathan was a disaster). Also present was superstar economist Mariana Mazzucato, author of The Entrepreneurial State and a professor at University College London. Local names included innovative, independent, original and challenging thinkers such as Thabi Leoka, Kenneth Creamer, Wandile Sihlobo, Imraan Valodia, Alan Hirsch and many others.
