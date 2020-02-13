Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Things really could be worse in SA Globally, the days of leaders who grasped the idea of humanity as part of an international community seem to be behind us BL PREMIUM

Many of you are probably reading this column at home, squinting at the text of your magazine or enlarging the phone’s font size, while weeping quietly into your glass of sauvignon blanc. Or malbec.

Candlelight was terrible to read under when I was a kid and it’s still terrible today, so don’t let anyone glamorise it.