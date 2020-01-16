Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Our house is on fire Mboweni is not alone in panicking about the economy. His deputy’s message is equally stark: we are on the verge of disaster BL PREMIUM

The silver lining around the dark cloud called the imploding SA economy is that down the line no-one will get away with saying they did not know what was going on.

The warning signs are so numerous that only those who are profiting from our decline can ignore them.