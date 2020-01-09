Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Joburg: a city mired in filth Why can’t the commercial capital of this country – regardless of who is in charge – keep its streets clean? BL PREMIUM

I went jogging in Joburg in the days before and after December 16. I did a loop from Parktown North, through Rosebank and Saxonwold (I stopped at the Gupta mansion and waved and danced in front of it, just to remind myself that good ultimately triumphs over corruption) and finally threaded my way through Parkview. The beautiful sunny morning was ruined by one thing: just how filthy parts of my route were.

Zoo Lake in Parkview gets revellers from all over Joburg during the festive season. It has always been so. When I was a child in the 1970s my parents would take us there for Christmas carols as it was the only nonracial park in Joburg.