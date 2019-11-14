Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Blow the whistle at your peril My friend was exposed to the very people he accused of malfeasance and now he faces a trumped-up investigation BL PREMIUM

Just over a month ago the US treasury made an announcement that was music to the ears of many South Africans. It came after years in which we had listened, almost weekly, to lurid revelations of how our leaders had handed over key parts of the state to a Machiavellian family in Saxonwold, Joburg.

Yet in all those years nothing happened to them. They, and their many cohorts, laughed at us.