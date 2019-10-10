Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: New dawn too bright for some Zuma gave the DA and EFF plenty of political fodder, but since Ramaphosa took over they have been stumbling in confusion BL PREMIUM

SA’s political opposition is in turmoil. Where once the opposition was certain of its role and place in the sun, it is now confused. Where once it stood on principle, it is now defined by opportunism and hypocrisy. It’s all because Cyril Ramaphosa ascended to the ANC presidency 22 months ago and consolidated his leadership of the country in May. The opposition has been at sixes and sevens ever since.

Take the EFF. Just two years ago its leader, Julius Malema, told us that supporting Busisiwe Mkhwebane to become the public protector had been a terrible mistake on the part of the organisation. "We just took a puppet from Gupta’s kitchen and said: ‘Let’s give her a chance,’" he said. "We must stop calling her the public protector and start calling her a state protector."