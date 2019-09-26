Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: SOE top jobs are up for grabs The result of the ANC’s appointment policy is that political hacks and shysters have become board members of our SOEs BL PREMIUM

There were 300 applicants for the job of Eskom CEO. Yes, 300! Are these people mad? What have they been imbibing? Has any of them called Phakamani Hadebe, the extremely talented immediate past CEO of Eskom who, just 16 months into the job, quit in June due to the "unimaginable demands" of the position? Do they know what they are getting themselves into?

I cannot think of anything more insane than actually applying to lead a single one of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) right now. These are now places where energetic, talented, ambitious young people go to die at the hands of politicians.