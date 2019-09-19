Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why SA can’t get on top of crime There has been no leadership in the police for 10 solid years. This is why we are where we are today BL PREMIUM

The crime statistics released last week are truly heartbreaking. Almost everything is worse: murder, rape and assault are on the rise while businesses are just sitting ducks for criminals. Fear rules the land.

The reason we are in this dire situation is very simple: lack of leadership. Instead of doing proper oversight, the police are just part of the political mess that has brought SA to the brink. There has been little or no leadership of the police, politically and operationally, for 10 years.