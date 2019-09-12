Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Where are SA’s intelligence agencies? Do our intelligence agencies even know how to respond to the dark side of the web and the spread of fake images? BL PREMIUM

If you thought Africans could never go against each other in a continent-wide war, look back at what happened to us this past week — and think again. We very nearly manipulated ourselves into war. And who is to blame? It is our penchant to believe everything we see and read on social media.

Last week we believed in the authenticity of every video of looting, beheading and necklacing that was fed to us on Facebook, Google, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. We believed that South Africans were killing Nigerians, that Nigerians were trafficking South African girls.