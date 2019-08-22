Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: We are streaking towards implosion You can smell the desperation. We are nearing the endgame of this sad, mad story in which our democracy was stolen BL PREMIUM

We need a silver lining. Is there one in this, our latest season of doom and gloom? The SA economy is in terrible shape. Things are so bad we are talking about going to the International Monetary Fund, cap in hand.

Mcebisi Jonas, the brave former deputy finance minister who exposed the Gupta capture of the state, put it this way last week: "Look, our fiscal situation is dire and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa needs to communicate that to the rest of the country. When there’s low or no growth it [affects] government revenue. And that’s when the pressure starts to build because it forces the government to consider expenditure: do we take money away from social grants or infrastructure investment, or whatever?"