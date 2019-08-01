Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: The country is in trouble The people who are now trying to hobble Ramaphosa are the type who collapsed Zimbabwe BL PREMIUM

What did you expect? That’s what a friend used to ask every time a few of my reprobate friends and I would meet him on a Sunday morning for brunch. The table would sag under the weight of regmakers (food and drink that supposedly alleviate a hangover). There would be Bloody Marys all round. Loads of bacon, sausages, beans and eggs at the table. With huge dollops of chilli. And more Bloody Marys. And some mimosas.

"What did you expect?" he would say, looking fit, healthy, well-rested, gorgeous and virtuous. "What did you expect when you asked for yet another double whisky at 2am at a nightclub in Sandton?"