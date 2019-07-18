Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Break this jobs deadlock Both the ANC and the EFF are crippled by political preferences or arrangements that render their admirable slogans empty BL PREMIUM

How do you put money into the pockets of the majority of people in SA? Say what you will, at the end of the day that’s what most people need right now: money that helps unlock opportunity for them and their children; money that makes things a little easier in these dreadful winter months when petrol, paraffin, electricity, maize meal and other basics are horrendously expensive.