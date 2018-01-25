JUSTICE MALALA: A simply glorious place
There’s a seaside restaurant in the Eastern Cape town of Jeffreys Bay that knows all about achieving spectacular success by keeping things simple
25 January 2018 - 13:26
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.