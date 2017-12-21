JUSTICE MALALA: No excuse for bad service

Zuma blamed trade unions, the media, business, NGOs, the judiciary and the opposition for everything that had gone wrong in the past decade

You should be very grateful, dear reader. The column you are reading was dispatched piping hot from the ANC conference in Nasrec (renamed Nas-wreck by spin master Chris Vick) in Joburg, where all self-respecting journalists have rushed to come and wait, and wait, for the ANC to make its mind up about who should lead it and what policies to adopt.

As you know, I like a big ANC party. The food is always interesting. But it’s the comrades I love. I mean, some of the goings-on at these conferences are just too precious for words.

For example, former ANC youth league deputy president Ronald Lamola surprised the entire country when he told a television interviewer that the Holy Ghost had "intervened" and instructed Mpumalanga delegates to vote for Cyril Ramaphosa. My word! I think the Pope should be informed.

By the way, this was a dry event. No wine on the premises. We were all, like President Jacob Zuma (he does not drink), sipping on juice and water, and hoping for the Holy Ghost to show his benevolent face again.

Nothing happened.

This conference was bitter-sweet for me. I have been following and banging on about Zuma since 2007, when he elbowed former President Thabo Mbeki out of power and took over.