FOOD FOR THOUGHT: At your service

My 13-year-old was offered a kiddies’ meal. She politely declined and said she wanted the fish from the adult offering. The purser arrived, hugely aggrieved. "She has to eat! It’s an eight-hour flight. I can’t give her an adult plate!"

The man was cross, but he got more angry when I told him that my daughter would have my meal and I would skip the meal, as passengers routinely do.

Now, this man could have said: "It’s okay if you sacrifice your meal for your daughter, sir. As soon as the service is finished I will see if there are leftover meals."

But he didn’t. He had the hump. You can’t have the hump in the service industry. You find a solution.

What was even worse was that as I put my headphones on to watch a movie, the airline’s CEO was on, talking in a very plummy English accent about his vision for the airline. The staff clearly hadn’t been listening.

Throughout the holidays I saw more of this kind of poor service. Very depressing.

Fortunately there are places such as Del Mar, a year-old contemporary Mexican eatery in Camps Bay. This restaurant is classy, has great service and its food is absolutely delicious.

Most people think Mexican food is the Tex-Mex inventions — burritos and nachos — that emanate largely from fast-food joints in the US. Well, your name is Donald Trump if you think that’s the extent of it. Visit Del Mar.