FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Grumbling stomach

NEWS travels fast in Jo’burg. News of a good new restaurant travels even faster. We are not like Cape Town, where a good restaurant opens every second day (and closes every third). I know that Financial Mail readers in other parts of SA think we are leading the life of Riley up here in the Big Smoke, but it’s not true.

We are starved, absolutely starved, for good stuff.

So when word got to me that there was a fabulous new Mexican restaurant in Jo’burg, my nose twitched and my ears flapped. I couldn’t go when my friend David Rosmarin urged me to join him, but I carefully wrote the name down and placed it neatly in my "Must Eat Here" file.

So when another friend, Annicia Manyaapelo, flew all the way from Cape Town for the Jo’burg Art Fair, I called but could make a reservation only for later in the evening. We were welcome to come through, sit at the bar and grab a table if one became available before our reserved time.

It is not a lucky space, that corner of Jo’burg. I have seen numerous businesses and restaurants start and stutter there. The parking is a nightmare. My parking attendant, a master’s graduate from the Democratic Republic of Congo, told me to park on the pavement. Mmm.

We were shown to one of two high tables near the bar. We could eat there or wait for a table, so we opted to wait.

Try their cocktails. I had a Negroni, and it was absolutely delicious. The two bartenders seemed extremely busy with a variety of other cocktails. They also have beers: the old classic, Corona, and several others. I wanted to try the Naked Mexican, but already had my Negroni.

Here is the thing. There were people eating at the overflow tables on the pavement, and at a few of the tables in the main area. Otherwise the place was empty. It was 6pm.

So we asked if we could use one of the unoccupied tables. We were told no, a table would be coming up on the pavement soon and we could use that. By 7pm the table we were promised still had not come up. The others were still empty.

We asked if we could use one of those tables instead as we had been waiting for an hour.

"No, sir, those are booked. We can’t give them away," said a waitress. She was the fourth person we had spoken to about this.

The fifth person was the manager, who we asked when exactly the people who had booked the empty tables would arrive. The table we were eyeing was booked for 8.30pm.

Now, dear reader, let me give you a few tips about the restaurant business. You have to sweat your tables. If two people arrive 2½ hours before a booking arrives, and you can feed them, then sit them down and feed them. If you are nervous, just warn them that the table will go at the time it is booked for. It’s not rocket science.

So at 7.30pm we finally sat down, and at 8.15pm were told to vacate the table and move elsewhere.

Funnily enough, this is exactly the experience my friend David had there two weeks before. Not cool.

Oh, the food? There’s loads of things Mexican — burritos, empanadas, chilli con carne, the works. You can have most of the dishes as main courses, or order various smaller dishes.

We ordered about six different dishes (black bean tostadas, mushroom quesadillas, pork taco and others). We also ordered the chipotle chicken and Spanish onion burrito.

It was all looking good until we were ejected to a cold outside table. We were not happy. The food stuck in our throats.

**½ Perron

Illovo Junction

Corner Oxford Road and Corlett Drive, Illovo

Tel: (011) 880-7296

***** Thuli Madonsela

**** Excellent

*** Good

** Poor

* Kebby Maphatsoe