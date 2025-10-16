MARC HASENFUSS: Into the old with the new
Diversification is the name of the game as investment firms move ahead with bold plans to venture into fresh pastures
These days it’s not easy to find a central theme in the dozen or so investment companies listed on the JSE. Maybe 18 months ago investors would not have been overgeneralising when saying that practically all were trading at discounts much deeper than the 20%-30% discount traditionally applied on the intrinsic NAV. Some market wags might even have contended — especially given the gaping discounts and arduous value-unlocking efforts — that investment companies were no longer relevant or enticing.
Perhaps the delisting of counters such as PSG Group and African Rainbow Capital Investments would have supported such a dire notion. Things have changed a bit of late. Discounts in some investment counters have narrowed as value-unlocking efforts gain traction. Unfortunately, some of these exercises in releasing value will, in some instances, see the winding-up of that particular investment company...
