Opinion / Editor's Note

MARC HASENFUSS: Champing at the bitcoin

As I learn more about the ABCs of crypto investment, I have to question the strategy adopted by a recent entrant in the big league

09 October 2025 - 05:00
by Marc Hasenfuss
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

How, I ask as a fun-loving investor, can you not thoroughly enjoy messing around in crypto currencies? I’d estimate that they make up less than 2.5% of the value of my humble investment portfolio — mainly bitcoin but also a handful of others such as solana and cardano, as well as some AI coins that I’d rather not mention. (Why risk ridicule and scorn?)

I spend an inordinate amount of my investment time on watching crypto — which is understandable since the markets are open 24/7 and my insomnia now spans some very lonely hours.

I have been lectured many times on the virtues of blockchain, but I still don’t quite get the valuation thesis for bitcoin. It seems to have taken on the role of an investment instrument (hedge against inflation and currency depreciation), rather than that of a digital currency through which to transact.

My bet on bitcoin is just enough not to earn the ire of my wife if it suddenly implodes, and just enough to keep me vaguely interested in its trajectory (which, in the past week, was sprightly). Others are bolder. Newly minted Africa Bitcoin Corp (ABC) (formerly Altvest) is certainly venturing confidently where other local investment companies fear to tread — and at a time when some punters might suggest it’s quite late in the game.

Sure, the easy money has been made in crypto. I was editor of Finweek in 2009 when tech writer Simon Dingle, to the horror of some old hands, touted bitcoin as a potential cover story. The fledgling currency was then trading at less than $10 a coin. If I had R100 for every angry letter I got for running that crypto cover, and had invested it into bitcoin 15 years ago, I might now be in a Mediterranean clime, worrying only about sharpening my padel chops.

Late in the game or not, ABC has set a cumulative capital raise target of at least $210m over the next three years, with bitcoin front and centre as its investment target. That’s double the size of private equity investor Ethos and almost the same size as Sabvest Capital (which ironically has an investment in a crypto trading platform that it values at zero).

The aim is to hold the mantle as the “largest African listed company holding bitcoin on the balance sheet based on market capitalisation and number of bitcoin held”. ABC’s bold capital allocation plan envisages accumulating 2,100 bitcoin in 21 months. Watch out, Winklevoss twins! So far, ABC has one bitcoin on its ledger, after paying $96,195 for the privilege on February 21.

A return of nearly 30% in dollars over seven months is quite enviable. But the appeal of a bitcoin treasury company is a little lost on me. Not only can I accumulate my own fractional stash of bitcoin, but I can diversify into other crypto currencies. Over a year cardano (+155%), stellar (353%) and ripple (463%) have easily outstripped the gains in bitcoin — which probably explains why the EasyEquities EC10 equally weighted crypto basket notched up a 12-month gain of 109% vs 100% for bitcoin.

Admittedly, over the past 10 years bitcoin has left pretty much every other asset class floundering in its wake with cumulative returns of more than 49,000%

Admittedly, over the past 10 years bitcoin has left pretty much every other asset class floundering in its wake with cumulative returns of more than 49,000%. Then again, always bear in mind that past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results — even though there is a limited supply of bitcoin. Price movements in the sometimes volatile bitcoin will, I assume, inform ABC’s investment decisions.

So perhaps the best scenario for ABC is to snag coins during one of those classic bitcoin retreats. On the other side of the coin, a declining bitcoin price usually amplifies the incessant bear narrative about bitcoin, which, in turn, could dampen sentiment for ABC’s initiative. It’s an intriguing scenario, and one I shall watch with a good deal of interest over the next few years. Whether any other listed investment companies veer into crypto currencies will also be interesting. Judging by my chats to executives, I seriously doubt many will ... which might be telling in years to come.

It would be remiss of me not to return to last week’s column and those unbundled eMedia N shares that investment company Remgro’s larger institutional shareholders seemed to be hastily dumping. The ink had hardly dried on the column than a director or two at eMedia started snapping up tranches of N shares. eMedia itself this week bought back 15.3-million N shares (3.44% of the issued shares) at between 175c and 199c. To top it all, eMedia made a surprise offshore investment (a 30% stake in production technology company Pristine World Holdings) of just under R120m.

I’m ambivalent about these developments. I would have loved to purchase more eMedia N shares for less than 200c. The latest investment in Pristine and the share buyback will sharply reduce the end-June cash pile. But operational cash flows have traditionally been reassuring, so my rich dividend hopes remain. The differential between the price of the ordinary shares and N shares still remains fairly stark — 243c vs 200c at the time of writing. Compelling viewing, one might say.

CHRIS ROPER: Looking for future profits

Are we being suckered by the lofty ambitions of tech companies, which pursue growth and change at all costs?
Features
1 week ago

CHRISTO DE WIT: Having conventional stocks on the blockchain is no token gesture

The US wants traditional shares to enjoy the benefits both of cryptocurrencies and normal market rules
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Running with the packagers

With its longer-term value unlock optionality, Caxton & CTP remains the ultimate deep-value play
Opinion
3 weeks ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Detail or dividends?

Sabvest goes under the microscope and an HCI neighbour takes an Aktiv interest in its affairs
Opinion
1 month ago

CHRISTO DE WIT: The ca$e for crypto in pension fund$

South Africans are being left behind in a world where bitcoin and its ilk are viewed as legitimate investment instruments by many of the biggest ...
Money & Investing
1 month ago

CHRISTO DE WIT: How tokenising stocks opens the market to more buyers

The latest argument for crypto’s real-world utility and value is the launch of major US stocks on blockchain technology
Money & Investing
1 month ago

SIMON BROWN: Swings in fads? Keep a straight bat

Fads and trends are everywhere. But remember NFTs? You don’t have to chase after every new thing — keep your focus on your investment philosophy
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Sleepy ethereum starts to stir

With dizzying speed, US companies are catching on to the idea of loading their books with crypto that has not yet been minted
Money & Investing
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ten presidential insomnia cures
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
MARC HASENFUSS: Champing at the bitcoin
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
LETTER: The truth about Israel’s genocide
Opinion / Letters
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Third time lucky for South ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Where’s the political will to ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.