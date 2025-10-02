EDITOR’S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: Switching channels on eMedia unbundling
There I was, dissing my modest handful of eMedia stock. But suddenly I get the feeling that it’s too modest by half
02 October 2025 - 05:00
I may have been a bit flippant recently about investment giant Remgro’s decision to unbundle its stake in free-to-air television broadcaster eMedia Holdings.
eMedia is a fairly formidable entity, whose assets include e.tv and news channel eNCA. Then there is the sprawling OpenView bouquet of satellite television channels, which includes eExtra, eMovies, eMovies Extra, eReality, eToonz, eSeries, ePlesier and the recently added international sports channel SportyTV...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.