MARC HASENFUSS: A life on the Oceana wave
If the tide goes out a little further on the share price, it would lift my boat
At my delicate age I increasingly fixate on two things — building a sustainable income stream and eating healthily. OK, I probably also watch too many padel tips on TikTok — but I’m sure that will abate as I inevitably resign myself to a mediocre player rating.
On the income stream — and I would welcome criticism and suggestions here — I have not completely yielded to all-out yield ... yet. So it’s the defensive staples Remgro and Reinet with the Satrix Resi 10 and Satrix JSE Global Equity; Merchant West’s Dividend Equity unit trust; Primary Health Properties; Wheaton Precious Metals; and holdings in US-listed monthly dividend payers Gladstone Land, Stag Industrial, Main Street Capital Corp and Realty Income...
