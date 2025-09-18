EDITOR'S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: Running with the packagers
With its longer-term value unlock optionality, Caxton & CTP remains the ultimate deep-value play
Buying into and holding on to value-laden and dividend-paying South Africa Inc stocks can be testing at the best of times. Superb value unlocks such as Argent Industrial take time, but are richly rewarding when they eventually play out. But some, perhaps most, can really test one’s patience; even the most reassuring underlying fundamentals and tangible measures are not enough to placate the nagging feeling that perhaps it would be better to orientate one’s capital towards growth — such as the Nasdaq or crypto (I jest, I jest).
Caxton & CTP, for me, remains the ultimate deep-value play. I have been saying this for a long time, and over the past few years the main reward has been dividends. But when the value does play out — and it must at some point — it might put Argent in the shade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.