EDITOR’S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: Sun knows the online game is afoot
Sunbet is showing its hand as it outplays Sun International’s large casinos in the profit stakes
GrandWest, the casino precinct that has enjoyed an extended period of exclusivity in Cape Town, is no longer the ace in gaming group Sun International’s operational pack. In the six months to end-June, sports betting and online gaming segment Sunbet trumped GrandWest and Sun’s other large casinos on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) and operating profit.
The scoreboard will show GrandWest eked out ebitda and operating profit of R297m and R199m respectively from revenue of R894m, while Sunbet managed R301m and R239m from revenue of R871m. For Sunbet, that’s a 34.5% margin, which compares favourably with the best casino precincts in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.