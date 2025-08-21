MARC HASENFUSS: A time for reflection and reinforcement
Will there be a fairytale ending for that alleged sleeping beauty, Hulamin?
I was going to morbidly dedicate the bulk of this column to what’s left of the JSE’s construction sector. I’m not sure that’s worth pursuing. Surely there can’t be any punters still pinning their hopes on these brittle counters. Murray & Roberts is heading into a provisional wind-up, and Aveng is practically back at the 1c level at which it traded prior to the 500-for-one share consolidation in late 2021.
Aveng, I’m sure, will still attract the dogged deep-value punters. The equity value is substantially higher than the share price, and the group confirmed the strategy of pursuing two separate and independent businesses in South Africa and Australasia. Some heart will be taken at the tender numbers, but turning these into profit at well-reinforced margins is always the challenge. I think I’ll pass...
