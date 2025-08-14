MARC HASENFUSS: Heavy fog over the veld
There’s never a dull moment at Namibian investment company Trustco, with the latest surprise being an offer to the main shareholders from a somewhat opaque outfit in the Caymans
Trustco, phew. I’d be genuinely gutted if this Namibian investment company followed through on its plans to delist from the JSE. The bourse would be a lot less interesting without it.
A month for Trustco trumps a lifetime for most listed counters, even with the share currently suspended. Over the past two years or so there’s been a plethora of proposed and executed transactions — ranging from exiting commercial banking, introducing an anchor investor to part of its diamond mining interests and bringing in big money from the Riskowitz Value Fund to a significant buyback of shares from an investment entity associated with the Notre Dame University in the US. Then there were plans for a “reverse share split” (basically a share consolidation) and a proposal to list on the Nasdaq. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.