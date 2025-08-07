EDITOR'S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: Online gaming’s Johnny-come-lately
HCI is placing its bets on reshuffling Tsogo Sun’s customer base into users of its online offering
There were such difficult deliberations for mobilising dividend deposits last week: buy the dip in cryptocurrencies, or take advantage of a buckling Richemont share price? The latter, of course. Richemont sits with a heap of cash — €7.4bn at last count (and zero, I presume, cryptocurrency) — sloshing around the balance sheet. This gives it the firepower for latching on to any opportunities in a less than glittering trading period for the global luxury brands sector.
Presumably Richemont is aware, though perhaps not interested, that struggling stone hunter Gemfields has its Fabergé business under strategic review. That aside, the enormous cash pile also means Richemont’s dividends can be sustained through a leaner trading period — a precautionary strategy that characterises all Rupert family-controlled companies over the decades...
