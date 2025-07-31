MARC HASENFUSS: The joys of rival bids
You can’t put a price on corporate capers, especially considering the history of animosity among some of the prime movers
31 July 2025 - 05:00
A premium-priced takeover or control bid for a company is certainly a thrill for shareholders. It’s even better, of course, when — on the all too rare occasion — another entity decides that offer still undervalues the company and duly pitches a higher bid. If that sets off a bidding war, shareholders will be rubbing their hands with glee.
I’m not so sure shareholders in MAS PLC, our cover story this week, are feeling completely content — not with property heavyweight Hyprop stepping aside (for the moment) after making an offer. It’s now getting awfully complicated...
