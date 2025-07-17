MARC HASENFUSS: HCI — The state of the union addressed
A chess game of stakes and strategy at Sactwu
17 July 2025 - 05:00
The Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) last week sold a portion of its major shareholding in Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).
HCI ranks as one of the most successful and enduring empowerment companies. It was co-founded, ironically, by former trade union stalwarts Johnny Copelyn and Marcel Golding. Golding split from HCI in 2014 in a rather acrimonious “divorce”, and now runs his own empowerment investment vehicle at Rex Trueform...
