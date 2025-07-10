MARC HASENFUSS: End of the road for Reinet?
With market interest in the new-look firm likely to diminish, the inevitable question is whether it has run its course
Reinet, the Rupert family-controlled investment vehicle, has been the epitome of boring (not that it’s such a bad thing) since launching in late 2008. The group’s results to end-March this year declared: “Reinet’s NAV of €6.9bn reflects a compound growth rate of 9% per annum in euro terms, since March 2009, including dividends paid.”
You won’t get a better example of a “steady Eddie”. In the past six months, though, there have been two game-changing transactions involving more than three-quarters of the nearly €7m portfolio. Developments make me want to adapt Ernest Hemingway’s old quip on business: “You unlock value gradually, then suddenly.” Reinet, of course, could easily have trundled on as a capital preservation vehicle — not terribly exciting but as reassuring as a cup of coffee. The group was always a cash machine with its minority stake in British American Tobacco (BAT), sold about six months ago, blazing a trail of generous dividends from the start...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.