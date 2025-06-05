EDITOR'S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: HCI waits for offshore laughing gas
Shares in the investment group are a bargain right now, mainly due to doubts about its big stake in Impala Oil & Gas
05 June 2025 - 05:00
For an investment group with decent capital allocation discipline and a portfolio of cash-spinning assets, Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) is getting short shrift from the market. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not carping bitterly. I’m more than happy to pick up heavily discounted shares when there are ebbs in sentiment.
As per the latest results to end-March, HCI puts the net carrying value of its portfolio at about R26bn, or R303 a share. The market — which gave the share the slightest lift last week — is more sceptical, placing a value of R12bn or R135 a share on the investment business...
