MARC HASENFUSS: Is a little glitter returning to Goldrush?
A successful national lottery licence bid could change the odds for the gaming group
15 May 2025 - 05:00
It’s churlish, I know, to point out that Goldrush Holdings’ share price has none of the lustre seen on gold mining shares, which have rocketed with the recent surge in bullion prices.
Goldrush, fittingly, once did have a little gold mine — in the days before Covid infected and quarantined discretionary spending. The group’s investment in a well-managed portfolio of electronic bingo terminals (EBTs) and limited-payout machines (LPMs) generated reassuring cash flows and grew steadily. There was a time when the EBTs and LPMs were markedly outperforming their larger gaming cousins, the urban casinos...
