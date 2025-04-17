MARC HASENFUSS: Action man’s call for a new order at Nu-World
The company is well managed and perennially pregnant with value — but never delivers, except for a steady stream of dividends
It was not until late Saturday night that I finally saw the value in AI. After some diabolical cat-and-mouse tactics during the Fish Hoek Tennis Club championship, a boisterous spectator shouted in Afrikaans: “Marc … jou satan!” — which roughly translates as “Marc ... you devious devil!” One of the younger set decided to make something of that outrageous comment — and the action figure adorning this column is AI-generated. It took no more than a few minutes. The ballet tutu accessory, let me explain, is merely a reflection of the ankle-breaking effort I have endured of late in practising for a skit on Swan Lake for the club’s upcoming variety show. Tickets on request.
Anyway, the point of the preamble is that I am definitely an action man. And the lack of action at value-laden Nu-World Holdings — a well-established and well-managed household appliance distributor — is slaying me. Almost every six months for the past decade I have written on how Nu-World is heavily pregnant ...
