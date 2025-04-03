MARC HASENFUSS: Empowered plays
Sabvest’s annual report indirectly gives an intriguing perspective on unlisted Masimong — and prompts me to think about mergers
03 April 2025 - 05:00
My musings on the proposed delisting of empowerment investment company African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) hit a nerve with quite a few readers. The level of cynicism around the proposed scheme surprised even me … So contributor Mark Tobin’s thought-provoking tilt at developments in this week’s Investing section is well timed.
What did give me a huge lift last week was some intricate detail in investment company Sabvest Capital’s annual report. Specifically, its investment in unlisted empowerment investment entity Masimong Group Holdings, headed by the enigmatic Mike Teke...
