editor's note
MARC HASENFUSS: Still a taste for tobacco
British American Tobacco’s revenue remains clouded in smoke, despite its attempts to woo smokers away from cigarettes
There’s always been a lot I found hard to digest. Consecutive double faults, craft beer, meme coins, Radiohead, politicians, being tailgated by Checkers Sixty60 riders in rush hour, my wife’s sudden penchant for sandpapering and varnishing old garden furniture, to name a few.
But now I just can’t digest anything without great resolve and some hard swallowing. Last Wednesday I was tucking into a slab of grilled kingklip at my favourite eatery. By my third mouthful I was doing the good old “langtand” grind on a meal I usually devour with unbridled gusto. After a few moments of panicky processing, I realised my sense of taste had gone Awol. I’m assuming this is one of those Covid complications – even though, aside from a brief episode of the sniffles last week, I suffered no obvious symptoms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.