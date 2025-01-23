MARC HASENFUSS: The luxury of great returns to be enjoyed — for now
The week was anything but boring, with Richemont’s record-breaking quarterly sales, Trustco’s sudden move after a bizarre event and my slush fund’s insistence on a decision
23 January 2025 - 05:00
My EasyEquities share account is talking nicely to me, for once. It tells me that I am up 23% on that dirty energy business Sasol. The subliminal message, of course, is “take profit”. But I’m determined to ride on.
It was a good week for my other stalwarts: Reinet swapped a long-held bad habit for a chunk of cash (hopefully just in time for the US markets to suffer a wince-worthy correction) and even AB InBev and Prosus showed traction. I could not be happier, and life without my usual coterie of small-cap counters has not been as boring as I expected...
