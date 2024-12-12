MARC HASENFUSS: Tiger on the prowl?
Tjaart Kruger’s outfit is burning bright — and not only because his team has apparently been working all hours of the night
Tjaart Kruger, the recently appointed CEO of consumer goods conglomerate Tiger Brands, brings a lot to the table. I had coffee with him a few weeks ago, literally a stone’s throw from my old Bohemian digs in Mowbray where I briefly enjoyed all that the vibrant late-1990s could offer.
Kruger is exceedingly affable, and talks with incredible authority about pretty much all aspects of the local food sector. He gives an entertaining and enlightening investor presentation too, engaging frankly on issues that have dogged Tiger for more than a few years. It’s still early days, but I think Tiger has the right leader to ensure the group claws back market share, fattens margins and puts the group on the prowl again...
