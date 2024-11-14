MARC HASENFUSS: Every doge has its day
An almost accidental investment has produced a pleasant surprise. A pity that my outlay was so small
It has to be the cruellest irony that, after 35 years of investment writing, probably my best short-term gain was made on advice — given largely in jest — by a tennis connection. Even crueller is the tiny sum I playfully invested. It is something which irks me when, at the time of writing, the magnificent dogecoin has soared over 150% in the past few weeks.
In fact, my crypto portfolio, only recently “assembled”, has lurched up about 30%. As a long-suffering value investor, I am not accustomed to such glorious slings of outrageous fortune. Naturally, my instinct is to take profit, the word “bubble” flashing every time I check my crypto portfolio. My tennis connection reassures me “it’s only the beginning” — which, of course, triggers a foreboding sense of déjà vu...
