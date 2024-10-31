Will the market see the value in Nu-World?
With the company’s steady track record of profits and dividends, now may not be a bad time for a buy-in — and to collect a decent dividend
Not everyone is a fan of the old world trappings of consumer goods distributor Nu-World Holdings. Listed in 1987, the business, which deals mainly in consumer electronics and appliances, has chugged along steadily, never veering into any significant corporate action but rather building on its stable of brand distribution agreements. Yes, there have been far more exciting places to be invested in on the JSE over the past four decades. But, arguably, none quite as dependable as Nu-World — as a steady 37-year unbroken track record of profits and dividends will attest.
Let’s just mull the dividends for a minute. Since 2014, Nu-World has paid a collective R20.81 a share in distributions to shareholders — a figure that will move to R22.61 a share when the declaration for the period ended August this year is paid over. Those collective dividends represent almost three-quarters of the share price. Investors could have bought Nu-World shares at anywhere between R15.50 and R22.75 ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.